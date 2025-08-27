Grandmother of kidnapped soldier warns: 'His condition is irreversible'

Angrest added, “We’re already at day 691. We’re suffering; we cannot breathe. I’m not speaking just for us, I’m talking about all the families and all the hostages who are under the ground. They are deep, deep in the tunnels. They cannot breathe, they cannot eat, they’re being tortured. Almost a month ago, we saw the condition of

Evyatar [David

] and

Rom [Braslavski