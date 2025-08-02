Skin and bones: Family releases image from video of hostage Evyatar David

The family of hostage Evyatar David approved on Saturday the publishing of an image from a video of him released yesterday by Hamas.
In the photo, David, who has been held in captivity for 665 days, shows signs of extreme malnourishment, as he appears to mark off days on a make-shift calendar.
Just this week, Ilai David, Evyatar's brother, spoke about the fight for his release: “My brother is in the worst possible place. In a tunnel, with no light, no bathroom. He eats next to the hole he uses to relieve himself. There’s nothing worse than that. So what more could they possibly do to him? Every day he’s there is a nightmare.” He added, “I’ll do anything to bring Evyatar back. This is the mission of my life. All the pain, the longing, the frustration—they all come second.”
They were brought to the location where three hostages—Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliyah Cohen—were being released, solely to watch what Hamas staged as a cynical “ceremony.” The families of Evyatar and Guy approved the release of that particularly cruel footage.
At the start of that video, the two are seen sitting inside a Hamas vehicle, parked just next to the stage where the three hostages stood moments before their release. Evyatar pleads, “Please, save us, please, bring us home. I just want to go home, I’m begging you, I’m begging.” He adds: “Help us, people of Israel, get us out. We want to be like them.”