Skin and bones: Family releases image from video of hostage Evyatar David

Just this week, Ilai David, Evyatar's brother, spoke about the fight for his release: “My brother is in the worst possible place. In a tunnel, with no light, no bathroom. He eats next to the hole he uses to relieve himself. There’s nothing worse than that. So what more could they possibly do to him? Every day he’s there is a nightmare.” He added, “I’ll do anything to bring Evyatar back. This is the mission of my life. All the pain, the longing, the frustration—they all come second.”