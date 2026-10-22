Russia launched an unusually sharp attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with its Foreign Ministry saying it was "shocked" by his accusations that Moscow was involved in an online antisemitic campaign.

Russia launched an unusually sharp attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with its Foreign Ministry saying it was "shocked" by his accusations that Moscow was involved in an online antisemitic campaign.

Russia launched an unusually sharp attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with its Foreign Ministry saying it was "shocked" by his accusations that Moscow was involved in an online antisemitic campaign.

Moscow described attempts to link Russia to such an antisemitic campaign as "particularly absurd," citing relations between the two countries. The ministry also claimed that, thanks to the Russian leadership's policies aimed at "strengthening peace and interethnic harmony," expressions of antisemitism in Russia are virtually nonexistent.

Moscow described attempts to link Russia to such an antisemitic campaign as "particularly absurd," citing relations between the two countries. The ministry also claimed that, thanks to the Russian leadership's policies aimed at "strengthening peace and interethnic harmony," expressions of antisemitism in Russia are virtually nonexistent.

Moscow described attempts to link Russia to such an antisemitic campaign as "particularly absurd," citing relations between the two countries. The ministry also claimed that, thanks to the Russian leadership's policies aimed at "strengthening peace and interethnic harmony," expressions of antisemitism in Russia are virtually nonexistent.

for the first time since the beginning of his current term, three years after the October 7 massacre and the outbreak of war, Netanyahu claimed that online hostility toward Israel and posts calling for "Free Palestine" had fallen by 60% after Ukraine struck major data centers in Russia.

for the first time since the beginning of his current term, three years after the October 7 massacre and the outbreak of war, Netanyahu claimed that online hostility toward Israel and posts calling for "Free Palestine" had fallen by 60% after Ukraine struck major data centers in Russia.

Addressing relations with Moscow, Netanyahu said the two countries maintain contact when necessary but acknowledged that their interests frequently diverge. "We speak as needed. But again, he has Russia's interests, and we have the interests of the State of Israel, and they don't always overlap. Sometimes they even clash," Netanyahu said.

Addressing relations with Moscow, Netanyahu said the two countries maintain contact when necessary but acknowledged that their interests frequently diverge. "We speak as needed. But again, he has Russia's interests, and we have the interests of the State of Israel, and they don't always overlap. Sometimes they even clash," Netanyahu said.

Addressing relations with Moscow, Netanyahu said the two countries maintain contact when necessary but acknowledged that their interests frequently diverge. "We speak as needed. But again, he has Russia's interests, and we have the interests of the State of Israel, and they don't always overlap. Sometimes they even clash," Netanyahu said.