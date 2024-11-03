IDF cuts Jabaliya off from Gaza City in prolonged operation

The IDF cut off Jabaliya from Gaza City in its weeks-long assault. The forces took control of the area and allowed civilians out through dedicated passages where they were monitored with facial recognition technology to prevent terrorists from escaping.
Thus far some 600 suspected Hamas terrorists have been captured and detained for interrogation by security forces.
The forces in effect implemented part of a plan devised by former high-ranking members of the military, to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching areas under Hamas control and thereby undermine its rule.
In the first week of the assault, Jabaliya was surrounded, while the military urged civilians to leave but after American pressure, aid was once again allowed in, straight to the hands of Hamas.
Tens of thousands of civilians, no longer fearful of the terrorists, chose to leave but thousands remain. The military increased the use of artillery fire after the risk of civilian casualties was reduced.
Jabaliya was considered a Hamas stronghold in the northern part of the Strip and many of the terrorists returned there after the IDF withdrew its forces earlier in the year. The forces said they found the entrance to the city laced with explosives that caused casualties to the troops but said they were less sophisticated than in other areas.
Hamas, having studied the movements of the forces, began booby-trapping the upper floors of buildings, believing the soldiers shelled lower floors only, before entering the structures. Hamas opted to use their explosive material on booby traps which were more effective than directing them at the troops maneuvering outside.
"We found an exhausted population, hungry and weak, arriving at our ports of passage and without civilians, Hamas cannot exist," IDF officials said. "Interrogations of terrorists have been useful and provide intelligence on where the Hamas planted explosives and where they keep their weapons." The IDF said several hundred terrorists still remain in Jabaliya, behind their fortifications, requiring the military to continue operating there for at least a few more days.
The ongoing operation was made possible after more aid was delivered. Medical equipment has also been brought into the local Kamal Adwan hospital. The IDF said the terrorists and civilians have enough supplies to last them a month although more aid is making its way into the besieged areas.
Some officials in the military said it would take at least six months to clear northern Gaza of Hamas forces.
