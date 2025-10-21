One of slain hostages returned by Hamas identified as 85-year-old Arie Zalmanowicz

The Prime Minister’s Office announced overnight Tuesday that the bodies of two slain Israeli hostages were returned from Gaza. They were identified as Arie Zalmanowicz, 85, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and another hostage whose name has not yet been cleared for publication. Their families have been notified.

With their return, 13 slain hostages remain in Hamas captivity, out of 28 whose bodies were still held when the latest agreement took effect.

1 View gallery Arie Zalmanowicz

“The government of Israel shares in the deep grief of the Zalmanowicz family and all families of the fallen hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “Israel’s government and all of its security and intelligence agencies are determined and committed to bringing back all the bodies of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their homeland. Hamas must fulfill its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the agreement. We will not compromise and will continue to do everything in our power until every one of the fallen is brought home. May their memory be blessed.”

IDF: Zalmanowicz was kidnapped alive, likely murdered in captivity

According to the IDF, Zalmanowicz was abducted alive from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 Hamas terror attack. The military believes he was murdered in captivity on Nov. 17, 2023.

“The final conclusions will be reached after completion of the forensic examination at the National Center of Forensic Medicine,” the IDF said. “The military expresses its condolences to the families, continues to make every effort to bring back the fallen hostages, and is preparing for continued implementation of the agreement. Hamas must fulfill its part and take every necessary step to return the fallen hostages to their families for proper burial.”

Footage of the hostage bodies transferred to the Red Cross

Hamas first handed over the bodies to the International Committee of the Red Cross in southern Gaza, which then transferred them to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Strip. Around 10:40 p.m., the caskets were brought into Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing. At Gama Junction, dozens of Eshkol residents gathered with Israeli flags to honor the returning fallen.

The Health Ministry said forensic experts at Abu Kabir will determine the precise cause and circumstances of death.

“A man of the land his entire life”

Zalmanowicz, 85, was one of the oldest hostages held by Hamas. He was kidnapped from his home and later died in captivity. More than 10 days into the war, his family released footage showing him bruised and being taken away on a motorcycle.

Farhan Kadi, one of the hostages later rescued alive from Gaza, testified that he had seen Zalmanowicz die beside him after being denied vital medication and medical care.