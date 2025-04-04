Shin Bet Chief warns of 'Secret Police' risk amid Netanyahu's push for dismissal

On Friday, embattled Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar responded to the Supreme Court regarding petitions against his dismissal. He warned that removing him under current circumstances could undermine the Shin Bet's independence, stating, "A dangerous but possible outcome of such harm could be turning the service into a 'secret police.'"

2 View gallery Ronen Bar, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Haim Goldberg, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

Bar argued that rushing the dismissal process during a sensitive period, amid ongoing criminal investigations involving close associates of the Prime Minister, sends a worrying message to Shin Bet leadership: that political disagreements could lead to immediate dismissal. He emphasized, "The Shin Bet Chief is not a 'personal loyalist' or 'trustee' of the Prime Minister or any other political figure."

Bar also addressed his professional independence, noting his duty to maintain objectivity even in cases involving Israeli citizens. He referenced the "Qatar-Gate" investigation, stating his obligation to uncover the truth in this sensitive and complex matter. He requested to present relevant details to the court in a closed session.

Bar revealed that tensions with Prime Minister Netanyahu began in November 2024, when he resisted demands to provide a security opinion suggesting that the trial against Netanyahu posed risks justifying delays. He also highlighted his recommendation for a state commission to investigate failures, including those related to the Shin Bet's performance during the October 7 attack. He said these actions contributed to the claims of "lack of trust" against him.

2 View gallery AG Baharav-Miara ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

He concluded that the court's decision will impact whether the Shin Bet operates independently or becomes subject to political expectations. He warned that dismissing the Shin Bet Chief mid-tenure without proper procedure risks setting a dangerous precedent.

The Prime Minister's Office responded, stating the decision to dismiss Bar was not about personal loyalty but stemmed from a "lack of confidence" in his performance. They accused Bar of failing to update the political leadership during the October 7 attack and claimed his actions "undermined trust" in his performance.

The statement also refuted Bar’s allegations, asserting that Netanyahu never requested misuse of Shin Bet powers against Israeli citizens. They clarified that "discussions with Bar concerned finding a secure location" for Netanyahu’s trial testimony amid missile threats, not its postponement.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara opposed Bar's dismissal, calling it "fundamentally flawed" and tainted by Netanyahu's personal conflict of interest due to criminal investigations involving his associates. She warned the decision could "politicize the role of Shin Bet Chief", additionally recommending that any decision to dismiss the Shin Bet Chief should involve an independent advisory committee for senior appointments.

She also criticized the rushed dismissal process, arguing "it failed to meet legal and procedural requirements". Additionally, she raised concerns that extraneous considerations, such as influencing Shin Bet investigations into Netanyahu’s associates, may have played a role.