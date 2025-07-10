IDF soldier wounded in West Bank stabbing attack during military operation

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded Thursday when a Palestinian assailant stabbed him during an Israeli military operation in the village of Rumana near Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces said. The attacker was killed by soldiers at the scene and the wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The soldier’s family was notified, the IDF spokesperson said.
The incident occurred amid an ongoing IDF campaign in the West Bank, which has involved extensive operations targeting suspected terrorists. Since the start of the recent conflict, the IDF has deployed 38 battalions throughout the region in response to concerns over a possible surge in attacks.
The Judea and Samaria Division conducted multiple brigade-level raids across the area, spanning from Hebron in the south through Ramallah and Nablus to northern Samaria. Over a 12-day period, Israeli forces operated in approximately 200 villages, searched more than 1,000 buildings, arrested 165 suspects, killed three terrorists and seized 98 weapons.
Israeli security officials view the West Bank as a significant front where Iran is allegedly attempting to ignite a new wave of terror against Israel. Last month, Israeli sources claimed Tehran regards the area as its “last proxy,” investing heavily to incite violence.
The Shin Bet internal security service uncovered dozens of attempts to recruit local agents and smuggle weapons and operatives through the eastern border. The objective, officials said, is to activate dormant terror cells, escalate violence and carry out attacks targeting civilians.
In parallel with military actions, Israeli security forces have coordinated closely with Palestinian security personnel. Officials said several arrests and raids were conducted during the conflict with some terrorists detained. Refugee camps were cleared of terrorist brigades established over the past four years. Israeli authorities are now developing plans to determine the conditions under which Palestinians might be allowed to rebuild structures destroyed during the operations.