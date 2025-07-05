Israeli forces break up West Bank terror ring plotting imminent attack

Israeli counterterrorism forces arrested several Palestinian suspects Saturday who, according to security officials, were planning an imminent attack.

National counterterrorism unit Yamam and Shin Bet operatives raided a business in the West Bank town of Bartaa early Saturday and arrested two suspects without resistance. A weapon was seized in one of the buildings during the operation.

2 View gallery Bartaa ( Photo: Shamir Elbaz )

Bartaa straddles the Green Line: its western section lies within sovereign Israeli territory and is home to Israeli citizens, while its eastern part is located in the West Bank and populated by Palestinian Authority residents.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The arrests were made by the joint Shin Bet-Yamam rapid response "Tequila" team, operating on intelligence indicating the suspects intended to carry out an attack within days.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Shortly after the initial raid, Duvdevan unit commandos and Menashe Brigade troops arrested a third suspect at another location in the West Bank. The troops operated undercover, stormed the suspect's home and took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces in either operation. The suspects were transferred to Shin Bet custody for further investigation.