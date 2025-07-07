Report: Two crew injured, two missing on vessel attacked by Houthis off Yemen

British maritime security firm Ambrey says Liberia-flagged bulk carrier was attacked with skiffs and drones 49 nautical miles southwest of Red Sea port of Hodeidah

Two crew were injured and two others missing on a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that was attacked with skiffs and drones 49 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.
Ambrey said the vessel's engines had reportedly been disabled and it had started to drift. It did not identify the ship.
A maritime security source had told Reuters a vessel near Hodeidah was under drone attack and had issued a mayday call.
Earlier in the day, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that the Magic Seas, a cargo ship they attacked with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats, had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.
