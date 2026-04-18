IDF reservist Barak Kalfon dies of wounds after fighting in southern Lebanon

Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, 48, from Adi in the Jezreel Valley, died Friday of wounds sustained during combat in southern Lebanon , the IDF said, after a reserve paratroopers unit triggered an explosive device during an operation.

Kalfon served as a fighter in the 7056th Battalion of the 226th Brigade. The incident occurred during an operation to clear structures in southwestern Lebanon, about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from the border. He was among the first to enter a booby-trapped building alongside a company commander.

1 View gallery Barak Kalfon

He was evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa in critical condition, underwent emergency surgery and was later placed on ECMO life support. Despite hours of efforts by medical teams, he was pronounced dead.

Four other soldiers were wounded in the incident — two seriously and two moderately — and were evacuated to Rambam Medical Center and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Their families were notified.

Kalfon is survived by his wife, Shimrit, and their two daughters, Noga and Mia.