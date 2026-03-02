Iran fires barrages at central and southern Israel as Hezbollah joins fighting

Air raid sirens sounded across parts of the Negev and communities near the Gaza border as launches were detected from Iran toward central and southern Israel.

Israel’s military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir , said the army had “launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah ,” speaking at a General Staff forum after the Lebanese terrorist group joined the fighting against Israel.

Chief of Staff assesses situation after shooting from Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson )

3 View gallery Red alerts map ( Photo: Cumta )

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hussein Malla )

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no injuries from the Iranian fire toward central Israel and the Shephelah region.

The Home Front Command said launches were identified from Iran toward southern Israel, listing communities in the western Negev and near the Gaza border where sirens were expected. Earlier, it reported launches toward central Israel and the Shephelah, including Jerusalem and surrounding areas.

Sirens were also activated in parts of central Israel, the Shephelah and the Jerusalem area following the missile fire. Residents in some northern communities along the confrontation line were instructed to enter protected spaces amid alerts of a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration.

The IDF launched another wave of attacks in Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson )

The Israel Defense Forces said it had begun an additional wave of strikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions after the group entered the fighting overnight. Among the targets were weapons storage facilities and other Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of Lebanon, the military said.

Arab media outlets reported that Iran also launched missiles and drones toward Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Al-Arabiya reported smoke rising from the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait. The reports could not be independently verified.

Iranian attack on Bahrain

