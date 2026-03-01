Israel strikes southern Lebanon as Hezbollah joins Iran war

The IDF launched strikes in southern Lebanon early Monday in response to rocket fire by Hezbollah toward the Haifa area, opening a new front as the war with Iran intensified.

The military said Hezbollah was responsible for the rockets fired earlier from Lebanese territory, which triggered air-raid sirens in Haifa and surrounding communities without the advance warning typically provided by alert systems.

It was the first rocket attack by the Lebanese terrorist group since a ceasefire took effect in November 2024, ending months of cross-border fighting.

At least one projectile crossed into Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Air Force, the military said. Several others fell in open areas and were not intercepted, in line with policy. No injuries or damage were reported.

Lebanese media outlets reported Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon shortly after the rocket fire. The Saudi-owned Al Hadath network aired footage showing civilians fleeing southern parts of the country.

Civilians fleeing southern Lebanon ahead of IDF strikes

The retaliatory strikes in Lebanon were carried out as Israeli Air Force jets were also attacking targets in central Tehran.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said no casualties were reported from the rocket fire toward Haifa and the Krayot, a cluster of towns in the Haifa Bay area.

Shortly after, sirens also sounded in Kiryat Shmona, near the Lebanese border, with the military saying the alerts were triggered by rocket fire.

Earlier, warning sirens had sounded in the western Galilee and the Golan Heights amid fears of possible infiltrations by Iranian drones. The military said the search for the aircraft was ongoing, and alerts were also triggered in the coastal city of Nahariya, the Hula Valley, Rosh Pina and Safed. Alerts were also activated in the Dead Sea region.

The military later said the drone incident had ended and residents could leave protected spaces, but were instructed to remain nearby. The drone was intercepted by the laser-based Iron Beam air defense system, according to footage shared online.

Drone downed by laser over Shlomi near Lebanese border ( Video: from social media )

A fire near breaks out near Shlomi, a town in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, following a manhunt for a suspected drone

Gabi Naaman, head of the Shlomi local council — a western Galilee community along the Lebanon border — said a drone had been intercepted over the town within the past hour and that Israeli forces were operating in the area, with gunfire heard as part of the response. He stressed there was no incident inside the town or along its immediate border.

“We are preparing for Hezbollah fire toward northern communities and remain on high alert,” Naaman said. “We are deployed in large numbers on the ground and have full control of the situation.”