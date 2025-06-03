Netanyahu message after deaths of 3 IDF soldiers in Gaza: ‘We are advancing carefully'

“We are advancing in a measured way to prevent or minimize, as much as possible, the loss of our soldiers,” Netanyahu said in the video, published as the three soldiers were being laid to rest.

Since the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza in mid-May, five IDF soldiers have been killed. The total number of Israeli military fatalities since the start of the war stands at 861.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Staff Sgt. Lior Steinberg, 20, from Petah Tikva; Staff Sgt. Ofek Barhana, 20, from Yavne; and Staff Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, 22, from Ma’ale Adumim. All three were members of the Givati Brigade's Rotem Battalion. Two additional soldiers were moderately wounded in the explosion.

