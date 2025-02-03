Crime cell stole over a ton of medical cannabis from licensed farm in central Israel

Officers in central Israel arrest group that moved over one ton of medical cannabis to criminal bodies throughout the country while masquerading as legal drug handlers; Health Ministry shuts down licensed farm

Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Crime
Israel Police
Medical cannabis
The Israel Police recently uncovered the theft of over 1.2 tons of medical cannabis from a licensed farm to criminal groups in Israel and arrested four suspects who posed as security guards involved in the crime.
The case emerged in early December when central Israel detectives stopped a suspicious vehicle carrying two men with fake security credentials and 300 kilograms (661 lbs) of medical cannabis. The four suspects were indicted and the farm was shut down.
2 View gallery
חוות קנאביס קולומביהחוות קנאביס קולומביה
Cannabis farm
The investigation found that the suspects used a sophisticated scheme, posing as security personnel legally transporting the drug while actually delivering the stolen cannabis to a secret warehouse in Azaria, a moshav in central Israel near Ramle, where two other accomplices awaited. Police uncovered five such transfers, totaling 1.281 tons.
Due to the severity of the case and public safety risks, Israel Police Central District Commander Deputy Commissioner Yair Hetsroni issued an administrative closure order for the farm, later upheld by the court. The district's legal advisor also contacted the Health Ministry’s medical cannabis unit, which immediately revoked the farm’s license.
2 View gallery
קנאביסקנאביס
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Following the investigation, prosecutors filed severe charges against the four suspects. Hetsroni called the case "a groundbreaking and unprecedented move for the Israel Police in the fight against organized crime, sending a clear message to all licensed cannabis farms that anyone endangering public safety in this way risks immediate closure, license revocation and full criminal prosecution."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""