Millions raised for man who stopped attacker in Sydney Hanukkah shooting

More than $2.5 million was raised within days for a civilian who subdued an attacker at a deadly Hanukkah event in Sydney, as public tributes and displays of solidarity spread in the aftermath of the terror attack

Roi Rubinstein
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Sydney
Hanukkah
More than $2.5 million was raised within days for Ahmed al-Ahmed, the man who subdued one of the attackers in a deadly shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, as messages of solidarity and remembrance spread across Australia and beyond.
The crowdfunding campaign was launched by social media users and quickly drew thousands of donations from around the world. Donors described the effort as an extraordinary civic gesture, calling for courage and humane action to be recognized and rewarded.
Public support and widespread fundraising for Ahmed al-Ahmed
(Video: Arojinle’s X account)

3 View gallery
גיוס כספים נרחב לאחמד אל אחמדגיוס כספים נרחב לאחמד אל אחמד
Ahmed al-Ahmed
(Photo: Arojinle’s X account)
Alongside the fundraising, social media users shared emotional footage from Bondi Beach, where the attack took place. Dozens of people entered the water together, forming a human circle in a show of communal support and remembrance for the victims. Some of the videos, including aerial footage, were widely shared, with users describing the scenes as moments of unity and comfort in the face of violence and terror.
The attack occurred during a “Hanukkah by the Sea” event organized by Sydney’s Chabad community near Bondi Beach, attended by about 1,000 people. Two attackers, Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed, opened fire from a nearby bridge in the evening, shooting at the crowd below. The father was killed at the scene, while the son was seriously wounded and arrested. ISIS flags and improvised explosive devices were found in their vehicle, authorities said.
3 View gallery
מבצעי הפיגוע בסידנימבצעי הפיגוע בסידני
(Photo: social media)
3 View gallery
אתר הפיגוע בסידניאתר הפיגוע בסידני
The site of the attack in Sydney
(Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP)
Fifteen people were killed, including Chabad emissaries, elderly attendees and a 10-year-old girl. Dozens more were wounded. Australian authorities have described the shooting as the country’s deadliest terror attack in about 30 years. Police and security services continue to investigate the attackers’ motives and the actions of authorities prior to the assault.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""