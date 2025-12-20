Millions raised for man who stopped attacker in Sydney Hanukkah shooting

More than $2.5 million was raised within days for Ahmed al-Ahmed, the man who subdued one of the attackers in a deadly shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, as messages of solidarity and remembrance spread across Australia and beyond.
The crowdfunding campaign was launched by social media users and quickly drew thousands of donations from around the world. Donors described the effort as an extraordinary civic gesture, calling for courage and humane action to be recognized and rewarded.
Alongside the fundraising, social media users shared emotional footage from Bondi Beach, where the attack took place. Dozens of people entered the water together, forming a human circle in a show of communal support and remembrance for the victims. Some of the videos, including aerial footage, were widely shared, with users describing the scenes as moments of unity and comfort in the face of violence and terror.
The attack occurred during a “Hanukkah by the Sea” event organized by Sydney’s Chabad community near Bondi Beach, attended by about 1,000 people. Two attackers, Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed, opened fire from a nearby bridge in the evening, shooting at the crowd below. The father was killed at the scene, while the son was seriously wounded and arrested. ISIS flags and improvised explosive devices were found in their vehicle, authorities said.
Fifteen people were killed, including Chabad emissaries, elderly attendees and a 10-year-old girl. Dozens more were wounded. Australian authorities have described the shooting as the country’s deadliest terror attack in about 30 years. Police and security services continue to investigate the attackers’ motives and the actions of authorities prior to the assault.