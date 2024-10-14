IDF strikes Christian area in Lebanon in 1st since war

At least 18 people were killed, and one person was injured on Monday, according to a report in the Reuters news agency, in the first Israeli air strike on the predominately Christian region of Aitou in north Lebanon.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar said the house that was hit was rented by one of its reporters
Lebanese who evacuated from areas that were under Israeli attack, have moved to other parts of the country and have rented homes there. Local mayors have appealed to them not to host members of Hezbollah, according to reports.
According to a report in Lebanon's English language Independent newspaper last August, residents of Dahieh did not believe that the capital would come under attack but after the assassination of Hezbollah's senior military commander Fuad Shukr in July, they became anxious and afraid.
The Lebanese government unlike the government in Israel, did not provide any assistance to the displaced, nor did Hezbollah, and that caused outrage.
The forced evacuations revealed the split in Lebanese society and landlords were afraid to rent property to people who may have ties to Hezbollah because they may put them at risk.
One mayor said his town saw many former residents of Dahieh, trying to find furnished accommodations and landlords were limiting them to one family for each apartment.
A Lebanese researcher told the paper that at the start of the war, people were uprooted from the South and moved into Sidon, Nabatiyeh and Beirut but after attacks on the Dahieh, more people were forced to evacuate further to the north and rent prices spiked as a result.
