In response to Golan massacre, Israel attacks senior Hezbollah officer Fuad Shukr in Beirut

The IDF said that it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on the commander responsible for the murder of 12 children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians, who has been named as as senior Hezbollah commander Hajj Mohsin, also known as Fuad Shukr. It is not known whether Muhsan was killed in the attack, which took place in the vicinity of Hezbollah's Shura Council. But sources told the Al-Hadath news channel that two people were killed in the attack.