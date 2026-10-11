Foundation that hunts IDF soldiers files ICC complaint against Israeli doctors

Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint with International Criminal Court in The Hague against the Israeli  Medical Association and a number of senior Israeli doctors claiming they were involved in 'abuse of Palestinian detainees' at Sde Teiman prison

Einav Halabi
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Hind Rajab Foundation
International Criminal Court
The anti-Israel Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israel Medical Association, doctors and senior officials in the Health and Defense ministries, alleging "involvement in the torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees at the Sde Teiman detention facility since October 7, 2023."
The complaint alleges that medical personnel were required to treat detainees while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, and that restrictions were imposed on transferring them to civilian hospitals. According to the foundation, at least 29 detainees died at the facility by November 2025 as a result of physical violence or medical neglect.
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בסיס שדה תימןבסיס שדה תימן
The Sde Teiman base
(Photo: Meir Even Haim)
The complaint accuses those allegedly involved of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide. Among those named are Israel Medical Association President Professor Zion Hagay and CEO Leah Wapner. These are allegations made in the complaint, and are not actual judicial findings.
Israeli officials have previously described the foundation's activities as part of a legal and public relations campaign against Israel, aimed at deterring IDF soldiers from traveling abroad and exerting international pressure. Israeli officials have argued that much of the material published by the organization is based on publicly available social media posts and presented in a biased manner.
ועידת "האנשים של המדינה"ועידת "האנשים של המדינה"
Israel Medical Association President Professor Zion Hagay was named in thec complaint
(Photo: Gil Nehushtan)
The Hind Rajab Foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who was killed during the war in the Gaza Strip. Since its establishment, it has become one of the most prominent organizations involved in efforts to locate IDF soldiers abroad and file criminal complaints against them in various countries. According to its statement, it has filed more than 90 complaints in approximately 30 countries to date. However, only a handful of cases have resulted in preliminary procedural steps, with no convictions or significant indictments.
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