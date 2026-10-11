Foundation that hunts IDF soldiers files ICC complaint against Israeli doctors

The anti-Israel Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israel Medical Association, doctors and senior officials in the Health and Defense ministries, alleging "involvement in the torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees at the Sde Teiman detention facility since October 7, 2023."

The complaint alleges that medical personnel were required to treat detainees while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, and that restrictions were imposed on transferring them to civilian hospitals. According to the foundation, at least 29 detainees died at the facility by November 2025 as a result of physical violence or medical neglect.

Gallery The Sde Teiman base ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

The complaint accuses those allegedly involved of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide. Among those named are Israel Medical Association President Professor Zion Hagay and CEO Leah Wapner. These are allegations made in the complaint, and are not actual judicial findings.

Israeli officials have previously described the foundation's activities as part of a legal and public relations campaign against Israel, aimed at deterring IDF soldiers from traveling abroad and exerting international pressure. Israeli officials have argued that much of the material published by the organization is based on publicly available social media posts and presented in a biased manner.

Israel Medical Association President Professor Zion Hagay was named in thec complaint ( Photo: Gil Nehushtan )