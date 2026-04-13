Massive crime ring crackdown nets Israeli underground's ‘chief arbitrator’

Police arrested 12 suspected members of the Hariri crime organization in a large-scale operation early Monday, including a senior figure known as the “arbitrator” of the underworld, authorities said.

The arrests followed a month-long undercover investigation led by the Judea and Samaria District’s central unit, focusing on suspected extortion, use of explosive devices and alleged links to terror groups.

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Police said the suspects are accused of extorting millions of shekels from Palestinian residents in the West Bank, using threats and, in some cases, explosive devices to intimidate victims.

The operation moved into its overt phase overnight after investigators gathered sufficient evidence, police said. Forces including undercover Border Police units, prison service investigators, canine units and military troops carried out coordinated raids in Umm al-Fahm, Taybeh, Kafr Qassem and the West Bank city of Nablus.

During searches, officers seized airsoft pistols, a remote control device, suspected drugs, weapons-related items, more than 80,000 shekels (about $21,000) in cash and several vehicles, including a BMW.

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The suspects were taken for questioning and are expected to be brought before a court for remand hearings as police seek to extend their detention.

Police said the Hariri organization is considered among the largest crime groups in the country and that its members are suspected of involvement in extortion, violence, shootings, explosive attacks and murder in recent years.

Judea and Samaria District Commander Moshe Pinchi said the case highlights efforts to combat cooperation between criminal organizations and terror groups.

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“We will not allow crime organizations to establish a foothold in the West Bank as a refuge or base for criminal and terror activity,” he said.

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said the force would continue targeting crime bosses, their financial networks and operational capabilities.