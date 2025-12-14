Israel probing possible Iranian link to deadly terror attack in Sydney

Israeli authorities are investigating who is behind the deadly attack on the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia, amid growing concerns that it may have been orchestrated by a state actor or individual terrorists. If a state is involved, Iran is the primary suspect. However, officials are also examining potential links to other terror groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani group connected to Al-Qaeda.
In recent months, Israel has warned that Iran is preparing to target the Jewish community and Jewish institutions abroad. According to intelligence reports, Iran has been smuggling weapons and creating "incitement cells" on social media to fuel further attacks.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of being behind two antisemitic attacks in the country earlier this year, and announced that Australia was severing diplomatic ties with Tehran in response. Albanese stated that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) had determined that the Iranian government ordered the arson of Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company in Sydney, in October 2024, as well as the fire at the Adat Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December.
According to Australian intelligence, Iran had direct involvement in the arson attacks, which occurred amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in Sydney and Melbourne since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. "ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government was behind at least two of these incidents. They attempted to conceal their involvement, but ASIO believes they were responsible," said Albanese.
"These were exceptional and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign state on Australian soil," he added. "Attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow division within our community are simply unacceptable."
Mike Burgess, head of ASIO, also spoke at the press conference, noting that the organization believes Iran is behind additional attacks. "They terrorized the community and tore our society apart. Iran and its agents have stoked the flames," Burgess said.
Shortly before the official announcement, the Australian government summoned Iran’s ambassador to the country, Ahmad Sadri, and informed him of his expulsion. In parallel, Australia moved its diplomats stationed in Tehran to a third country.