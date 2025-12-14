Israel probing possible Iranian link to deadly terror attack in Sydney

, amid growing concerns that it may have been orchestrated by a state actor or individual terrorists. If a state is involved, Iran is the primary suspect. However, officials are also examining potential links to other terror groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani group connected to Al-Qaeda.

In recent months, Israel has warned that Iran is preparing to target the Jewish community and Jewish institutions abroad. According to intelligence reports, Iran has been smuggling weapons and creating "incitement cells" on social media to fuel further attacks.

, and announced that Australia was severing diplomatic ties with Tehran in response. Albanese stated that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) had determined that the Iranian government ordered the arson of Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company in Sydney, in October 2024, as well as the fire at the Adat Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December.

