'Captured and flown out': Trump says US operation seized Venezuela’s President Maduro

President Donald Trump announced Saturday in a dramatic statement that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has ruled the South American country since 2013 and is widely regarded abroad as an authoritarian leader, was captured in a bold US operation as part of a large-scale attack carried out earlier in the day on the capital, Caracas, and other parts of the country. Trump said Maduro and his wife were flown out of Venezuela.
CBS News later reported that the capture was carried out by the US Delta Force commando unit, the same unit involved in the 2019 operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Fox News reported that Maduro was handcuffed during his capture. Maduro has been accused by the United States of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations he has repeatedly denied. It was not immediately clear where he was taken.
“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump, who is currently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, said he would hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Israel time.
The US attack on Caracas began around 1:50 a.m. local time, according to reports. Numerous explosions were reported at military facilities and airports, and combat helicopters and aircraft were seen overhead. The assault followed months of threats by Trump, who formally launched a campaign against what he described as drug smuggling backed by the Venezuelan government, though his statements have made clear his broader aim was to topple Maduro’s regime. Just last month, Trump said Maduro’s days were numbered and repeatedly promised an imminent attack on Venezuelan soil.
Trump’s statement was the first official US confirmation that the explosions in Venezuela were the result of a US operation. Earlier, US media outlets had reported a large-scale American attack. At the same time, the Venezuelan government said it was facing what it described as severe military aggression by the United States, claiming the strikes hit not only Caracas but also the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. According to the statement, Maduro had declared a state of emergency, though Trump has now said Maduro himself was captured during the operation.
The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. Venezuela’s defense minister said there were casualties and that authorities were working to gather information, adding that US strikes had also targeted civilian sites.
First published: 11:47, 01.03.26