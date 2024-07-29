Upper Galilee resident told to be vigilant, avoid crowds

Local council warns Israelis in the area after consultation with the IDF Home Front Command; warning comes hours after drone strike kills two in South Lebanon 

Lior El-Hai, Lior Ben Ari|
Residents of the Upper Galilee region were told to be vigilant and avoid crowds on Monday in a message from the local council after consultations with the IDF Home Front Command.
The warning came hours after at least two people were killed in a drone strike in South Lebanon.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מהתקיפה במיס אל-ג'בל שבדרום לבנוןתיעוד מהתקיפה במיס אל-ג'בל שבדרום לבנון
A drone strike kills two in South Lebanon on Monday
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper said three more people were wounded in the attack. A source told the paper that a car for first attacked by a drone wounding its passengers and that a motorcycle that approached the scene was then struck killing both its riders. According to the report, a child who was on a balcony in a nearby building was also hurt.
The Syrian opposition site Voice of the Capital said on Monday that the Syrian air defenses also raised their alert in south and central Syria after Israeli threats to attack Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members there in retaliation for the Massacre of 12 children on the Golan Heights in a Hezbollah on Sunday
2 View gallery
Lufthansa airlines Lufthansa airlines
Lufthansa airlines
(Photo: Zohar Azar )
In Beirut, Some flights have been suspended after concerns that an Israeli attack on the capital may be imminent. Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut by the group's carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Lufthansa up to and including July 30 "in an abundance of caution".
