IDF reservist dies in Gaza fighting; 900th soldier to fall in war

Sergeant First Class (res.) Ariel Lubliner, 34, of Kiryat Bialik, has been killed in action in southern Gaza, becoming the 900th IDF fatality since the war began, the military reported Saturday night.

Lubliner, a logistics regiment soldier in the 36th Division, died Friday—one day earlier—during clashes in Khan Younis. The army said the injury was likely caused by a stray bullet fired by a comrade.

Lubliner leaves behind his wife, Barbara, and their 9‑month‑old son, Lior. The two had been married for seven years.

His family lives mostly in Brazil. He immigrated to Israel about a decade ago and lived in Kibbutz Naan, where he learned Hebrew and met Barbara, who had made aliyah from Spain. Approximately four years ago, they moved to Nofei Afek in Kiryat Bialik after winning a housing lottery.

Lubliner was called up for reserve duty following Hamas’ October 7 offensive and had served multiple rounds since. He had been serving since June and was scheduled to complete his deployment Sunday. Their son, Lior, was due to begin daycare on Monday.

Eli Dokorsky, mayor of Kiryat Bialik, visited the family and expressed deep condolences. “My heart broke at the sight of 9‑month‑old Lior, who will grow up without a father,” he said. The mayor noted that the couple had planned a family trip to Brazil to visit Lubliner’s relatives—plans cut short by tragedy. He also praised Lubliner’s character, mentioning his work in the high‑tech sector and his civic concerns, saying the soldier had “always approached me politely and respectfully on matters affecting his neighborhood.”

Earlier Saturday, the IDF reported that seven soldiers were wounded—one moderately—when a Namer armored personnel carrier carrying them struck a roadside explosive in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood . All were evacuated for treatment and their families were notified. Five were released overnight.