Platoon commander killed in Gaza blast, IDF investigates

The IDF said Saturday that Lt. Ori Gerlic, 20, from the town of Meitar, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip when Israeli ordnance detonated near him during an assault on a Hamas target in Khan Younis.

Gerlic, a platoon commander in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, is the first Israeli soldier to be killed in Gaza in nearly a month. The army said the incident is under investigation.

after an explosive was attached to it. Terrorists attempted to target a nearby APC carrying the Golani Brigade’s new reconnaissance commander, but the unit accompanying the battalion commander managed to repel the attack by shooting the assailant, preventing a second strike.

