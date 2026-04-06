Greece purchases artillery systems from Israel worth 2.3 billion shekels

The defense ministries of Israel and Greece signed a major defense export deal in Athens on Monday worth about 2.3 billion shekels ($650 million) for the supply of PULS multiple rocket launcher systems to the Greek army, in one of Israel’s largest defense agreements in recent years.
Elbit Systems will serve as the prime contractor, supplying Greece with PULS launchers along with a comprehensive munitions package that includes guided rockets with varying ranges. The agreement will be implemented over four years, followed by an additional 10-year support and maintenance period, making it a long-term partnership between the two countries.
The PULS system is a multi-purpose launcher capable of firing missiles and rockets across a range of distances. Greece joins several NATO countries that have acquired the system in recent years. As part of the deal, some components will be produced by Greek defense industries, reflecting Athens’ policy of promoting local manufacturing in defense procurement.
The agreement comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran and is part of a broader surge in global demand for Israeli weapons systems since the outbreak of hostilities. In the past month, Israeli defense firms have reported a significant increase in inquiries and contracts from European countries seeking to strengthen their defense capabilities.
The signing ceremony in Athens was attended by Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of SIBAT (the International Defense Cooperation Directorate) at Israel’s Defense Ministry, Lt. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, head of the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments at Greece’s Ministry of Defense, and Udi Vered, general manager of Elbit Land.
First published: 16:17, 04.06.26