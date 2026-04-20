Trump says 'lots of bombs start going off' if Iran ceasefire expires

Iran is still weighing whether to participate in a second round of talks with the United States expected Tuesday, even as preparations in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, appeared to be underway with heavy security deployed, officials said.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is “considering positively” taking part in the talks, though no final decision has been made.

2 View gallery Pakistani police in Islamabad ( Photo: Aamir QURESHI / AFP )

The talks come amid tensions over a U.S. naval blockade on Iran , which Tehran says violates the terms of a temporary ceasefire. The Iranian official said “positive efforts” are being made by Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, to help end the blockade.

A Pakistani official said the ceasefire is set to expire at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday — 3 a.m. Thursday in Israel — if it is not extended.

Earlier Monday, another Iranian official told Reuters the continued U.S. blockade was harming diplomatic efforts, pointing to a recent incident in which U.S. Marines seized an Iranian merchant vessel attempting to breach the blockade.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed regional and international developments, including the ceasefire, in phone calls with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian media reported.

Sources cited by Qatar’s Al-Araby channel said Islamabad has proposed that Washington ease naval restrictions on Iranian ports and urged Tehran to ensure freedom of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan also called on Iran to formally confirm its participation in the second round of talks, the sources said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker / AFP, Stringer / Getty Images )

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns the talks could collapse, saying a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, along with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is already en route to Pakistan.

“We’re supposed to have the talks,” Trump told the New York Post. “So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.”

“They’re heading over now. They’ll be there tonight,” he added.

Trump also signaled he would be willing to meet directly with Iranian leaders if progress is made.

“I have no problem meeting them,” he said. “If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them.”

He reiterated that Iran must abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. “Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple. There will be no nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Asked about potential consequences if talks fail, Trump declined to elaborate but warned: “You can imagine. It wouldn’t be pretty.”