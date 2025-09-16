Cabinet to approve Netanyahu chief of staff as UK ambassador

, who has served as Israel’s ambassador to the UK since 2020. The appointment will now be submitted for cabinet approval.

Braverman’s potential successor as Netanyahu’s chief of staff has also been discussed. Among those mentioned are Attorney Roi Kahlon, currently a project coordinator for Arab society; Netanyahu’s adviser Nevo Katz; and a close associate of the prime minister, Asher Hayun. The post could also be temporarily filled by an acting official from the Prime Minister’s Office.

