Cabinet to approve Netanyahu chief of staff as UK ambassador

The Advisory Committee on Senior Civil Service Appointments approved Monday the nomination of Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, as Israel’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Braverman is set to replace Tzipi Hotovely, who has served as Israel’s ambassador to the UK since 2020. The appointment will now be submitted for cabinet approval.
Braverman’s potential successor as Netanyahu’s chief of staff has also been discussed. Among those mentioned are Attorney Roi Kahlon, currently a project coordinator for Arab society; Netanyahu’s adviser Nevo Katz; and a close associate of the prime minister, Asher Hayun. The post could also be temporarily filled by an acting official from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Braverman has faced legal scrutiny in recent years. In November, he was questioned under warning by Israel Police at the offices of the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit in Lod over suspected involvement in security-related cases linked to the Prime Minister’s Office. His name was reportedly connected to an unusual approach to former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi.
Additionally, Braverman was investigated in connection with the so-called “Protocols” case. According to suspicions, he allegedly attempted to amend minutes of confidential meetings, applying pressure on an officer involved. The protocols reportedly related to the October 7 attack in southern Israel.