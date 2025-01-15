Palestinian prisoner caught smuggling notes in mouth ahead of release | watch

Guard’s suspicion leads to search, revealing Arabic notes, allegedly written by cellmates for external parties, hidden in prisoner’s mouth; incident captured on guard’s body camera

Liran Tamari|
A Palestinian prisoner set to be released was caught attempting to smuggle handwritten notes hidden in his mouth, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) said on Wednesday.
The notes, allegedly written by fellow inmates, are believed to contain messages intended for outside parties.
Body camera footage: Prison guard catches Palestinian inmate smuggling notes hidden in mouth ahead of release
A prison guard noticed the prisoner acting suspiciously, prompting a search that uncovered the concealed papers. Body camera footage recorded during the incident shows the guard observing the prisoner removing the notes, which were written in Arabic, from his mouth.
The discovery comes as the IPS pilots a body camera program, led by Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, aimed at increasing transparency and accountability. The initiative, launched in recent weeks, equips prison guards with body cameras to document their activities in various facilities.
Since the start of the war, the IPS has heightened efforts to prevent smuggling attempts. In recent months, authorities reported intercepting more than 17 attorneys attempting to deliver messages to security prisoners they represent during legal proceedings.
