Hezbollah fires largest rocket barrage at Galilee since beginning of war

Following the assassination of Hezbollah's most senior commander on Wednesday, Hezbollah fired its biggest barrage of rockets since October 7 to the Galilee for the first time during the ongoing war.
The terrorist organization Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets at northern Israel since the outbreak of war in October but has focused mainly on the Israel-Lebanon border region. In an unprecedented attack, Hezbollah retaliated against Israel in the Galilee and the Upper Galilee.
Throughout Wednesday morning, Hezbollah has launched dozens of rockets at Israeli towns and cities including Meron, Safed, Rosh Pinna, Tiberias, and many more. Tiberias is currently home to approximately 12,000 displaced Israelis from the border region for the past eight months.
The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated "Al-Manar" channel reported rocket launches at Mount Dov while the Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
Reports in Israel claim that Hezbollah fired more than 160 rockets throughout Wednesday morning, resulting in fires in several locations.