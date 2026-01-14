IDF soldier indicted for spying for Iran, leaking military secrets

The military prosecution has filed an indictment against an active-duty IDF soldier accused of espionage on behalf of Iran, military officials confirmed Wednesday.

The charges include contact with a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy, impersonation and obstruction of justice. The soldier, whose identity remains under gag order, was arrested in September 2025 following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet security agency and the Military Police’s Central Unit for Special Investigations.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to information cleared for publication, the soldier allegedly began communicating with Iranian intelligence agents in July 2025 and carried out a series of tasks at their instruction in exchange for money.

The investigation—conducted by the Shin Bet, the IDF’s Information Security Directorate, the Defense Ministry’s security division and other defense bodies—found that the soldier transmitted sensitive material to his Iranian handlers, including photographs and videos from within IDF bases, images of sensitive locations and classified information about Israeli weapons systems, munitions and equipment used by Israeli forces.

The case is one of several recent espionage attempts attributed to Iranian intelligence networks. Since the outbreak of the war, dozens of Israeli civilians have been arrested for allegedly cooperating with Tehran in exchange for payment. Some were accused of spraying graffiti, photographing strategic sites or even agreeing to carry out assassinations of senior Israeli figures, though those plans were never executed.

In response to the growing number of such cases, the State Prosecutor's Office has begun formulating a new overarching policy on “Iran-related cases.” A senior security official, frustrated with the slow pace of proceedings, said more severe and expedited punishments are needed.