Soldier among 3 arrested after M16 rifles stolen from Israeli naval commando base

Three people, including an Israeli soldier serving at a Shayetet 13 naval commando base, were arrested Thursday in a suspected military weapons trafficking case after three M16 rifles were stolen from soldiers at the base in Atlit, police said.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Israel Police Coastal District’s major crimes unit and the northern unit of the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

( Photo: IDF )

The rifles were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday from soldiers at the base used by Shayetet 13, the Israeli Navy’s elite commando unit. An initial investigation launched shortly after the theft raised suspicion that someone inside the base had been involved, according to authorities.

A soldier serving at the compound was subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement in the theft. Two civilians were also detained as part of the investigation.

A military court extended the soldier’s detention until next Wednesday. The two civilian suspects were brought before the Haifa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where investigators sought to extend their detention.

Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be transferred to prosecutors for review.