Soldiers fight Hamas terrorists emerging from tunnels, in fatal Gaza battle, probe finds

The IDF was investigating the battles in Gaza on Friday that resulted in the death of two members of the military, Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahana and Capt. Ido Voloch. According to testimonies seen by ynet, the IDF faced serious dilemmas in the fighting in an urban area littered with underground tunnels.
The forces battled against Hamas terrorists just 1.5 kilometers (under one mile) from the border with Israel but beyond an elevation that provides a clear sight toward border area communities, leading the IDF to take control of the area and position observation points on the Gaza side of the border fence.
The deployment prevented Hamas from firing rockets and missiles into the Israeli communities.
The battle began when IDF troops set out to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Shejaiya quarter of Gaza City, to remove threats to the forces and extend the security buffer zone. Terrorists who emerged from a tunnel then opened fire at a force, which engaged in a firefight, resulting in the killing of Kahana.
Reinforcements arrived within 12 minutes, including six tanks sent to secure the area. The investigation revealed that after forces began extracting the wounded, at least five squads of Hamas terrorists who lay in ambush, emerged from tunnels and shafts and opened fire and launched anti-tank missiles toward the extraction route.
In the fighting, the IDF said at least nine of the terrorists were killed. After the extraction was pinned down by fire, the wounded were transferred into an alternative vehicle and with the protection of tank fire, moved toward the border. Voloch was killed during the extraction efforts when his tank took a direct hit from a missile.
"None of those injured were killed in the battle," IDF officials said. "The fighting force exhibited calm and experience gathered in the war, many of them spending more time in uniform that not, since the war began."
The military said the probe would include the failure of intelligence after the area of the battle had been under IDF control but Hamas had underground tunnels that had not been discovered.
"Mistakes were made during the fighting and we will learn from them," the officials said.