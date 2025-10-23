'Returned to kibbutz that was his life’s landscape': slain hostage Tamir Adar laid to rest

The funeral of slain hostage Tamir Adar, whose body was returned to Israel earlier this week after 746 days in Hamas captivity, was held Thursday morning at Kibbutz Nir Oz, his home community in southern Israel. The memorial service took place in the kibbutz dining hall before Adar was laid to rest in the local cemetery.
More than 1,000 people attended the funeral at Nir Oz. The eulogy ceremony was held on the lawn outside the kibbutz dining hall, with the participation of many local families.
Among them were the Zalmanovich family, who are set to bury Arie (Zalman) Zalmanovich on Friday, and the Rudaeff family, who are anxiously awaiting the return of Lior Rudaeff, still held captive in Gaza.
Also in attendance were former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Education Minister Yoav Kisch, representing the government.
President Isaac Herzog eulogized Adar, praising his courage and devotion to his home and family.
“With deep pain and longing, we accompany you, Tamir, to your eternal rest — as you finally return to the soil you loved so much, and to the kibbutz that was the landscape of your life,” Herzog said. “To the beloved Adar family, to the dear community of Nir Oz, to Tamir’s friends and loved ones — this moment holds, above all, grief for a young and cherished man, a son, husband, father, brother and grandson, who fell in a battle of valor against vile murderers.”
Herzog described Adar as “a farmer, a kibbutz member, a man who loved people and nature, who sought to make the most of every moment of life.”
“Amid this unfathomable sorrow, there is also admiration and pride for a member of the kibbutz emergency squad who faced the enemy that came to slaughter, torture and destroy,” the president continued. “Tamir went out to defend his home — in the most literal sense. He and his friends stood alone, with courage and wisdom. His last words to his wife, Hadas — ‘Don’t open the door for anyone, even if it’s me’ — speak volumes about his character, his courage, his sense of responsibility and love. The values embodied by Tamir and the entire Adar family have resonated across Israel and the world as a symbol of our people’s spirit — one of bravery, humanity and faith in the justness of our path.”
In his eulogy, Moshe Adar addressed his son directly, his voice breaking with emotion:
“My beloved Tamir, you have finally come home, to the place where you were born, where you grew up, and where you built your family. To the place you fought for with supreme courage until you could fight no more. You are a hero — a true hero — you went out without hesitation. As you once told me, ‘We act first, and ask questions later.’ For many years we served together in the kibbutz’s emergency squad, on the firing range and in training. They always told us we just had to hold on until the army arrived — and the army didn’t come. I’m sorry, Tamiri, that just before you left the emergency squad, I wasn’t there when you needed me. I’m sorry. You were knowledgeable and dedicated at work, always going into the smallest details. You once told me after two days, ‘Dad, you don’t know how to adjust things underneath?’ I miss those small meetings we had in the fields, little encounters in the middle of the day. You’re not only missed by me — so many people miss you deeply — but you’re also present with everyone. I left you something small and special to drink, to take with you on your way. I miss you every day, every moment. Just know that Neta and Asaf are amazing, special, and they are you — and Hadas is caring for them and raising them wonderfully. I love you.”
Adar, a Reserve Staff Sergeant Major, served as deputy security coordinator and a member of the kibbutz’s emergency squad. His body was taken by terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) after he fought terrorists who had infiltrated the kibbutz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. His death was officially confirmed on January 4, 2024.
Adar, 38, is survived by his wife and two children, ages 7 and 3½, his parents, two brothers and a sister. Alongside him, Arie (Zalman) Zalmanovich, also from Nir Oz, was returned to Israel.
Adar’s grandmother, Yafa Adar, 85, was also abducted on October 7 and later released as part of the November 2023 hostage exchange. Before setting out to defend the kibbutz, Tamir sent a final message to his wife: “Don’t open the door for anyone, even if it’s me asking.”
Relatives described him as a farmer, a devoted family man who loved people and nature, a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan and someone who was always surrounded by friends.
In June, his father Moshe, said his son was “part of the landscape — vital, natural, deeply rooted in the earth.”
“Tamir was born in Nir Oz,” he said. “He grew up in the fields, in nature. He knew what a tractor was from a young age, running between the potatoes and the carrots.”
In recent years, the two had worked side by side — the father growing peanuts and the son managing the kibbutz’s water department.
“We’d see each other several times a day in the fields, passing one another as we worked,” Moshe recalled.