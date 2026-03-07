Israel strikes western Iran to provide air support to Kurdish militias ahead of possible incursion, report says

Sources tell Reuters Israel targeted areas in western Iran to support Iranian Kurdish militias based in Iraqi Kurdistan that may attempt to seize border towns; the groups are estimated to have fewer than 8,000 fighters armed mainly with light weapons

Israel has struck areas in western Iran during the war in an effort to support Iranian Kurdish militias that could launch an incursion from neighboring Iraq, according to a report published Saturday by Reuters.
The report, citing three anonymous sources — two Kurdish and one Israeli — said the goal of the strikes was to assist Kurdish groups operating from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq as they prepare for a potential offensive into Iranian territory.
A protest in Iraqi Kurdistan, archive
(Photo: Khalid al-Mousily/ Reuters)
According to the sources, the militias are considering an attack across the border within the coming week.
Israel and the Israel Defense Forces did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Possible Kurdish push across the border

The sources said the Kurdish groups aim to seize Iranian territory along the frontier, including the towns of Oshnavieh and Piranshahr.
Independent estimates place the total number of fighters in the Iranian Kurdish militias at between 5,000 and 8,000, and they are believed to be armed mainly with light weapons.
Israeli Air Force
(Photo: IDF)
However, Kurdish sources told Reuters that with support from the United States and Israel, the groups could still “cause trouble along the border.”
The Israeli source cited in the report said supporting Kurdish fighters could help weaken Iran’s control over parts of its territory and distract the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is currently focused on the war.

Iranian warnings to Iraqi Kurdistan

Since the outbreak of the war, Iran has targeted armed Kurdish groups inside Iraq as well as U.S. bases in the region, according to previous reports.
Tehran also warned the Kurdistan Regional Government on Friday that it would respond to any deployment of hostile forces near its border.

Kurdish opposition alliance

Last month, five groups opposing the Iranian regime announced the formation of an alliance.
The coalition reportedly includes the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK).
While these groups have militants operating from Iraqi territory, it remains unclear whether they would receive direct support from the Iraqi Kurdish political leadership.
Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan have publicly denied any plans to send fighters into Iran or intervene militarily, despite reports that outside actors are pressuring them to do so.
The Israeli source told Reuters that without practical support from Iraqi Kurdish authorities, Iranian Kurdish militants would likely struggle to mobilize sufficient forces for a large-scale incursion.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said it would be “wonderful” if Kurdish militia fighters crossed the border from Iraq into Iran, highlighting the growing regional tensions surrounding the conflict.
