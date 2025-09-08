Qatar pressures Hamas to accept Trump’s hostage, ceasefire deal

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Al Thani, pressed Hamas leaders on Monday to respond positively to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.
A source briefed on recent Doha talks between Qatari mediators and Hamas representatives told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, “Qatar is pushing Hamas to accept the American proposal, transmitted through mediators, aimed at securing a ceasefire and freeing hostages.”
On Sunday, Hamas acknowledged receiving “several ideas” from the U.S. for a ceasefire agreement and discussed ways to advance them with mediators. However, Hamas quickly dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, saying, “It’s impossible to release all living and deceased hostages in one phase on the first day of a ceasefire.”
Hamas officials explained to mediators that some hostages died in locations requiring an IDF ceasefire to allow recovery from rubble or burial sites, saying, “Conditions on the ground must enable the recovery of hostages from where they’re buried or trapped.”
They expressed willingness to release some living hostages on day one, as per the previously agreed framework offered by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, followed by a larger group of living and deceased hostages on a later agreed date. Hamas insisted this stance is not “evasion or a precondition for negotiations.”
Trump’s proposal calls for the release of all 48 hostages on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences, and the cancellation of the IDF’s Operation Gideon’s Chariots II in Gaza City.
Subsequent U.S.-led talks would aim to end the war, during which Israel would refrain from resuming combat. Hamas criticized the plan for not addressing IDF withdrawal from key routes like the Philadelphi Corridor or the reopening of the Rafah crossing.
The terror group reiterated its openness to any deal ending the war, saying, “We are open to any agreement that guarantees the war’s conclusion, by all possible means.” U.S. officials warned Hamas to accept a comprehensive deal for increased American efforts to end the war, or face a major Israeli operation, with Jerusalem sources adding, “If Hamas refuses, it will give us legitimacy for the operation.”
Trump, speaking at the U.S. Open tennis final on Sunday, claimed Israel had accepted his terms, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stating only that “Israel is seriously considering” the proposal.
Trump warned Hamas, saying, “Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."
The proposal has sparked cautious optimism among some hostage families after stalled negotiations. Ruth Strom, mother of hostage Eitan Horn, told reporters, “I hope this happens. I hope the prime minister sees this is the right thing to bring everyone home.”
She emphasized the need to keep the hostages’ plight visible, adding, “We got Yair back, but we’re not whole. We’re waiting for Eitan to rebuild together. His birthday is September 23—he’ll turn 39. I hope he’s here to celebrate.”
Bar Goddard, daughter of deceased hostage Meni Goddard, expressed determination, saying, “If living hostages hold onto hope, we must too, for them and all citizens.”
Others, like Dr. Tzvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, advocate military pressure, stating, “I have great hope for a deal on the prime minister’s terms—releasing all hostages at once and Hamas’s surrender. IDF pressure on Gaza will bring the deal.”
In contrast, Ido Baruch, brother of deceased hostage Uriel Baruch, expressed skepticism, saying, “There’s no hope. Hamas is stalling. They’ve got food for seven years—they’ve no need for a deal. The only fight should be cutting off their food, water, fuel and air.”