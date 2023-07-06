Lebanon border mayors slam government for 'feeble' response to rocket fire

Israeli mayors in the northern part of the country slammed the government on Thursday following the rocket fire from Lebanon. The projectile was identified as an anti-tank guided missile rather than a mortar shell, sources said. The IDF retaliated by firing dozens of shells into Lebanon toward the area identified as the source of fire.
I have been warning for years about the Hezbollah gaining strength along the border, in full cooperation with Iran," Moshe Davidovich, a local mayor and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum in the north, said. He said the recent escalation of threats from Lebanon are a cause for concern. but added that the government has not provided sufficient funds for security needs.
"If for months our sovereignty is violated by Hezbollah's infiltration into our territory on Mount Dov and Israel does not respond, it is no wonder that they fire at us. Israel's response - shelling open areas - is feeble and disappointing," another mayor said "The residents are true Zionists who chose to settle on the border in order to assert Israel's sovereignty and are prepared for any scenario that ensures the return of IDF's deterrent," Kiryat Shmona mayor Avichai Stern said.
"We have paid heavy prices for our country for decades, and we are willing to pay in the future, but we will not be cannon fodder. The residents of Kiryat Shmona stand in support of the security forces and rely on our strong military to act with full force to defeat our enemies," he said.
First published: 20:31, 07.06.23