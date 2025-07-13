Mother of hostage Alon Ohel demands his release after doctors warn he may go blind

The mother of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel on Sunday urged government ministers to act immediately to secure his release, citing a medical assessment warning that he is at risk of complete blindness.
Ohel, who was abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on the Nova music festival in Re’im, likely already lost vision in one eye due to injuries sustained during the assault, according to his family. A new opinion from Prof. Anat Loewenstein, head of the retina division and deputy director of clinics at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, states that without urgent treatment, he could soon lose sight in his remaining eye as well.
“Some vision may still be preserved, and remnants of sight might be saved,” Loewenstein wrote. “Alon’s return must be expedited so he can receive critical care.”
In an emotional letter to members of Israel’s security cabinet, Ohel’s mother, Idit, pleaded for action, saying she was “exhausted, anxious and afraid.”
“Bring him and the other hostages home immediately,” she wrote. “Every evening, Alon cries out to me from the depths of the tunnel, expressing his fears. End this nightmare. Bring my son home before it’s too late.”
Her appeal comes as the Israeli government continues to debate a possible deal with Hamas that could see the release of 10 hostages. The criteria for selecting which hostages would be included remains unclear.
Families of hostages have repeatedly called on the government to stop distinguishing between “humanitarian” and other cases, arguing that all captives held for nine months under harsh conditions and without medical care face life-threatening risks.
“Now is the time for the real victory image,” Idit Ohel wrote. “When the hostages come home, walking on their own, heads held high, full of spirit and pride that Israel did everything possible to save them.”