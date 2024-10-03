IDF, Shin Bet confirm Sinwar confidant Rawhi Mushtaha eliminated

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Thursday that the terrorist Rawhi Mushtaha , who headed Hamas’ government in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated in a joint strike in the enclave.

Two other terrorists, Sameh al-Siraj who held the security portfolio on Hamas' politburo and Hamas' Labor Committee — and Sami Oudeh, commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism were also killed.

2 View gallery Rawhi Mushtaha

“IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified and equipped underground compound in the northern Gaza Strip. The compound served as a Hamas command and control center and enabled senior operatives to remain inside of it for extended periods of time,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a statement.

“The compound was managed by senior members of Hamas' General Security Mechanism and functioned as a hideout for the Hamas leadership, led by Mushtaha.”

Hamas hasn’t officially announced the officials’ death in order to avoid lowering the morale of its operatives, as it did with the cases of Mohammad Deif and other eliminations in Gaza.

"Rawhi Mushtaha was one of Hamas' most senior operatives and had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas' force deployment. Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio,” the military added.

2 View gallery Rawhi Mushtaha

Mushtaha served a 22-year prison sentence in Israel before being released in the Gilad Shalit release deal in 2011. He was arrested by Israel for his involvement in the abduction of two IDF soldiers in 1988.

"Mushtaha, alongside Yahya Sinwar, established Hamas' General Security Mechanism. They served a prison sentence together in an Israeli jail. Mushtaha was considered to be the most senior figure in the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, and during the war maintained civil control of the Hamas regime, while simultaneously engaging in terrorist activity against Israel. Mushtaha was Sinwar's right-hand man and one of his closest associates,” the IDF and Shin Bet’s statement read.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to pursue all of the terrorists responsible for the October 7th massacre and will operate against anyone who threatens the State of Israel.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: