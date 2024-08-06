Power struggle ensues as Hamas leadership succession falters after Haniyeh's killing

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination plunged the terror group into chaos due to difficulties in selecting his successor . Growing speculations in recent days suggest Khaled Mashal might return to the role after his resignation in 2017, but it seems that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar isn't too keen to approve his reinstatement.

No other members of the terror group were picked to replace its politburo head nearly a week after his death. On Sunday, sources told the Lebanese network Al Mayadeen that Haniyeh's likely successor is the current head of Hamas's Shura Council, Abu Omar Hassan, who replaced Osama al-Mazini after he was assassinated shortly following October 7.

According to the report, Hassan was set to replace Haniyeh during an interim period until the Hamas' upcoming elections. However, a short time later, the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet issued an apology saying, "The matter is still under consultation. No candidate has been decided upon yet."

The assassination of Haniyeh's deputy , Saleh al-Arouri , increased uncertainty within Hamas as he was marked as Haniyeh's natural successor if he were alive.

Last week, Turkey's Foreign Ministry announced that Khaled Mashal would succeed Haniyeh as the leader of Hamas. However, reports suggest that Yahya Sinwar, who reportedly has a strained relationship with Mashal, has thwarted the move. This has left Hamas without a clear leader at a critical time.

Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported last week that Sinwar prefers his deputy Khalil al-Hayya to take over the position. On Sunday, the news outlet claimed the likely leader would be Abu Omar Hassan, of whom little is known. He is currently based in the Gaza Strip

"Consultations within the movement are ongoing. Results will be published if they are reached," a Hamas source told the Saudi channel Asharq. The source hinted at the possibility of "maintaining the current situation" if there is no agreement on Haniyeh's successor until conditions are fit to hold an election.

This means Sinwar would remain in Gaza, Mashal would stay as Hamas' leader abroad, and Zaher Jabarin would remain as the leader in the West Bank.

"According to Hamas' internal regulations, the head of the central Shura Council is supposed to manage the movement in coordination with the organization's leaders in Gaza, the West Bank and abroad until general elections are held," another Hamas source said. "However, the internal council's rules don't allow him to run for politburo leader."