IDF: Gazans cross border set truck on fire, return to strip

The IDF on Wednesday reported that two Gazans infiltrated the Israeli border, hurled a Molotov cocktail at an empty truck, and fled back to the Gaza Strip, no Israeli casualties were reported.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Palestinians crossed the old border fence from Deir al-Balah, which is an area in the center of the strip, and the truck that they set on fire was used for routine maintenance work as part of the new barrier separating Israel from the Strip.

1 צפייה בגלריה The burning vehicle at the Israel-Gaza border

IDF forces who were called to the scene, failed to catch the two Gazans before they crossed back.

The military spokesperson said two suspects were identified as they crossed the border and another suspect approached the fence but did not cross.

"The suspects advanced toward an empty truck that was used for maintenance work of the fence and set it on fire. The suspects did not cross the barrier into Israel and escaped back to the Gaza Strip," the military said.

The burning truck on the Israeli border with Gaza Strip