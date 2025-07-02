Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms, hopes Hamas will accept deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” for a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that during this period, “we will work with all parties to end the war.”

Trump, who did not mention the hostages held in Gaza, added that his representatives held a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials. He credited Qatar and Egypt for working hard to advance peace and said they would deliver the final proposal. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal,” Trump wrote, “because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Israeli officials believe that if Hamas responds positively to the Qatari-backed offer, a delegation could be dispatched for negotiations in the coming days. According to sources familiar with the proposal, it is based on a framework previously presented by Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, with only minor changes.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the Security Cabinet on Saturday night in Jerusalem to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza and renewed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages—efforts given a boost by Trump’s remarks. Shortly afterward, Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington—possibly as early as Saturday night or Sunday—for a high-stakes visit that could reshape regional dynamics.

1 View gallery Steve Witkoff, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump ( Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Yariv Katz )

Earlier this week, Netanyahu declared the return of the hostages “the nation’s top mission.” Meanwhile, families of the hostages continue to apply public pressure, including a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office urging the government to move forward with a deal, even at the cost of ending the war. Some relatives are reportedly considering traveling to Washington to advocate during Netanyahu’s visit.

On Tuesday night, Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be finalized soon , saying he’ll be “very firm” with Netanyahu about ending the war, but the Israeli leader wants it too. He added that he believed a deal could be possible by next week.