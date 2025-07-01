Trump ahead of Netanyahu visit: Will be 'firm' on Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal possible 'next week'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to be “very firm” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza, signaling renewed U.S. pressure on Jerusalem ahead of a high-stakes meeting in Washington next week.

“Netanyahu wants to end war,” Trump told reporters. “I think we’ll have a deal next week.” He praised Israel’s recent military strike on Iran, calling it “total destruction,” and said the upcoming meeting with Netanyahu would be “a very quick celebration” of Israeli military achievements.

Netanyahu is expected to depart for Washington late Saturday or Sunday, days after publicly prioritizing the return of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza over the war's other objectives . The prime minister’s office said he will meet Trump at the White House and hold separate talks with senior U.S. officials.

While no hostage agreement has yet been reached, officials familiar with the talks say progress has been made. Both Hamas and Israel appear increasingly open to proximity negotiations, even in the absence of a formal cease-fire agreement. The gaps between the sides remain significant, but negotiators believe a “window of opportunity” has opened—one Israeli officials hope to use as diplomatic momentum builds around Netanyahu’s visit.

An Israeli official said no delegation has yet been authorized to travel to Cairo or Doha, but that teams would be ready “very quickly” once conditions allowed. It remains unclear whether hostage families will join Netanyahu on the trip.

Domestic politics and timing

Netanyahu’s decision to accelerate the visit has drawn attention at home, as it coincides with the postponement of court proceedings in his ongoing corruption trial. While the prime minister requested a further delay next week, the Washington visit will likely cause another automatic postponement.

White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt confirmed that Netanyahu initiated the meeting, emphasizing that the visit was not scheduled at Trump’s request. The timing may also align with political maneuvering in Israel: the summer Knesset recess, which begins July 27, would allow Netanyahu to avoid domestic legislative challenges—including disputes with ultra-Orthodox parties over military conscription and tensions within his right-wing coalition over a possible deal with Hamas.

Strategic meetings in Washington

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer arrived in Washington on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the visit. He is meeting with U.S. officials to coordinate policy on “the day after” in Gaza, amid American efforts to involve Arab nations in postwar governance.

Netanyahu is also expected to press for a broader diplomatic breakthrough. Israeli officials say he is eager for a U.S.-brokered hostage deal, while Trump and his aides have floated the possibility of a phased ceasefire, restoration of humanitarian aid and a return of hostages—possibly as part of a new proposal.

At the same time, Israeli and American officials are exploring new avenues for regional normalization. While expansion of the Abraham Accords remains unlikely without a Gaza cease-fire and movement on the Palestinian issue, U.S. and Israeli diplomats are quietly discussing a possible security agreement with Syria. Any such deal would fall short of full normalization but could mark a step toward regional stability.

Coordinating red lines on Iran

Iran will also feature prominently in the Washington talks. Israel is seeking a new framework with the U.S. to deter further Iranian attacks. According to Israeli officials, U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff previously offered Tehran a diplomatic proposal that, had it been accepted, may have prevented the Iranian missile strike and damage to Israeli nuclear sites.

The U.S. has warned Iran that any resumption of nuclear activity could prompt further American military action. Israeli officials say they want to ensure close coordination with Washington on “red lines” for any future operations targeting Iranian facilities or proxies.