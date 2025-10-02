Colombia expels Israeli diplomats, global protests erupt after Gaza flotilla interception

Israel faced mounting international backlash Thursday after its navy intercepted the Sumud flotilla bound for Gaza , with Colombia expelling Israeli diplomats, Turkey launching a criminal probe, and protests breaking out in European capitals.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced late Wednesday that he was expelling Israel’s remaining diplomats and suspending the country’s free trade agreement with Israel, citing the arrest of two Colombian citizens who took part in the flotilla.

“Netanyahu has committed a new international crime,” Petro wrote on the social media platform X, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Colombia had already severed formal ties with Israel in 2024, but until now had permitted a small Israeli diplomatic mission of four envoys to remain in Bogotá.

Protests across Europe

News of the flotilla’s interception sparked mass demonstrations across Europe and beyond. In Rome, labor unions called for a nationwide strike Friday in protest of Israel’s actions. Thousands also marched in Madrid and Barcelona, in Paris, in Dublin, and in Athens, as well as in Turkey and other countries.

Images from Italy showed protesters waving Palestinian flags in Turin and chanting outside government buildings. In Dublin, demonstrators filled the city center, while in Madrid large crowds demanded Spain’s government take stronger action against Israel.

Spain, Turkey condemn Israel

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Israel’s actions targeted “peaceful citizens whose only goal is humanitarian.” He told Spanish television that 65 Spanish nationals had joined the flotilla, though it was unclear how many were detained. He summoned Israel’s ambassador in Madrid to formally protest.

Turkey went further, accusing Israel of “terror acts.” The Foreign Ministry in Ankara said Israel’s raid in international waters was “the gravest violation of international law” and placed “innocent civilians at risk.” It warned that the incident could jeopardize efforts to broker a cease-fire in Gaza.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that Istanbul prosecutors had opened an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens aboard the flotilla, accusing Israel of unlawful imprisonment, seizure of vessels, and property damage.

Western reactions

Britain expressed concern for the safety of detainees, with the Foreign Office saying it was in direct contact with Israeli authorities. “We expect this matter to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with respect for the rights of all those on board,” it said. Britain added that any humanitarian aid carried by the flotilla must be delivered to established aid organizations for distribution in Gaza.

“This is the responsibility of Israel’s government — to find a solution to Gaza’s horrific humanitarian crisis,” the statement said, urging Israel to lift restrictions on aid shipments “immediately and unconditionally.”

Germany issued a similar message, with its Foreign Ministry saying it had “urged Israel to treat the detainees humanely and proportionately.”

South Africa, Asia join condemnations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the arrests as “a horrific attack on solidarity and global conscience aimed at alleviating suffering in Gaza.” He called for the “immediate release” of all detainees, including South African citizens and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela.

In Asia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accused Israel of showing “utter disregard not only for Palestinian rights but also for the conscience of the world.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced what he called a “despicable attack by Israeli forces.”

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya said his government was working “to ensure the safety and release of our citizens detained on the flotilla.”

Hamas, Islamic Jihad: ‘Piracy and terror at sea’

In Gaza, Hamas condemned Israel’s actions as “piracy and maritime terror against civilians.” The militant group said the arrests added to what it called “the occupation’s long list of crimes” and praised the “courage” of activists who had sought to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued a similar statement, calling the raid “a blatant violation of international law” and warning Israel it would be held “fully responsible” for the safety of activists and journalists on board. “Any harm done to them,” it said, “is a crime that will never expire.”

IDF soldiers boarding the flotilla

The Israeli military said it had intercepted the flotilla in accordance with security procedures, but it did not immediately respond to the wave of international condemnations. Video footage released by the Foreign Ministry showed navy officers calling on the flotilla to change course before boarding the ships.