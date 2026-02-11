Netanyahu sees Iran showdown as inevitable despite US talks, sources say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes a military confrontation with Iran is inevitable despite ongoing negotiations between the United States and Tehran, according to people who spoke with him ahead of his meeting Wednesday evening with President Donald Trump.

Those familiar with the conversations said Netanyahu views the question not as whether conflict will occur, but when. In their assessment, he believes Iran has shown no signs of flexibility and is instead escalating its posture toward Washington.

The two leaders met at the White House with Iran’s missile program at the center of discussions. Netanyahu entered through a rear entrance in what appeared to be an effort to maintain a low media profile. He arrived in an official vehicle bearing Israeli and American flags. The meeting was expected to last about two hours.

According to the people who spoke with Netanyahu, images circulated Wednesday in Iran showing coffins bearing the faces of U.S. generals — including Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command — underscored Tehran’s awareness that tensions could soon erupt into open conflict. Cooper is responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

Iranian officials and supporters marked Wednesday the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which brought the country’s clerical leadership to power. Mass rallies were held in cities across the Islamic Republic, with thousands participating. As in previous years, demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags.

One image widely shared in Iran, reportedly taken in Tehran, depicted coffins adorned with photographs of American generals, including Cooper. The display was seen as a direct warning to Washington.

Cooper joined negotiations between U.S. and Iranian representatives held last weekend in Oman, a move that reportedly angered officials in Tehran and was interpreted there as an explicit American threat.

He also accompanied Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Trump deployed to the Middle East as part of what he described as a “big armada” prepared to strike if he gives the order.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was considering sending an additional aircraft carrier to the region if talks with Iran fail. In an interview with Axios, however, he expressed optimism about reaching an agreement.

“We can make a great deal with Iran. [Netanyahu] also wants a deal. He wants a good deal,” Trump said.

U.S. officials said the aircraft carriers USS George Washington, currently in Asia, and USS George H.W. Bush, on the U.S. East Coast, are potential candidates for deployment to the Middle East, though both are about a week away from the region. Another possible option is the USS Gerald R. Ford.

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump was asked whether Iran would abide by an agreement.

“I’d rather make a deal. It's got to be a good deal — no nuclear weapons, no missiles, no this, no that — all the different things that you want,” he said. “Some people worry that [the Iranians] have been very dishonest with us over the years. Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible. The Iran nuclear deal was one of the dumbest deals I’ve ever seen.”

Satellite images released Tuesday from U.S. bases in the Middle East showed an apparent buildup of American forces in preparation for a possible strike against the Islamic Republic. One image from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — which Iran targeted in June in response to the U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities — showed Patriot missile launchers mounted on trucks, positioned for rapid deployment in the event of Iranian missile fire or for quick relocation if needed.