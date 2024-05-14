IDF: 13 soldiers injured in Gaza, four in serious condition

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Tuesday that 13 soldiers have been injured in two separate incidents in northern and southern Gaza, with four of them being evacuated to the hospital in serious condition.
Three of the soldiers, serving at the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, were injured during engagements against terrorists in the northern part of the Strip. Five other soldiers received moderate injuries in the same incident.
In another incident in the southern part of the Strip, a soldier serving in the Givati Brigade was seriously injured as a result of an explosive charge. Four additional soldiers present in the area were injured and evacuated to the hospital in minor to moderate condition.
Meanwhile, the IDF has issued an evacuation notice to residents of neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the notice, "Hamas and other terrorist organizations are using your lands for terrorist activities and the launching of rockets into Israeli territory, and therefore the IDF will act against them soon."
The IDF and Shin Bet reported earlier on Tuesday they had eliminated 15 terrorists at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. According to the IDF and Shin Bet, the school served as a headquarters for Hamas military commanders and was used for planning and carrying out terrorist operations. It added that at least 10 of the eliminated terrorists were affiliated with Hamas.