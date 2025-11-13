In Israeli hands: body of slain hostage headed to forensic institute

The Red Cross has retrieved the body of an Israeli hostage and is now en route to hand it over to the IDF, after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they located the remains earlier Thursday during searches south of Khan Younis.

The announcement comes four days after the last time a body was returned to Israel, when the remains of soldier Hadar Goldin were repatriated after nearly eleven and a half years in captivity in Gaza.

2 View gallery The Red Cross ( Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi )

The IDF said in an official statement that “according to the information received, the Red Cross is on its way to a meeting point in the southern Strip, where the coffin of a dead hostage will be transferred into its care.” The statement added, “The IDF asks the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification that will first be provided to the families of the hostages. Hamas must abide by the agreement and make every effort necessary to return the bodies of the hostages.”

Since the middle of last month, when the last 20 living hostages were released, Israel has entered a turbulent and emotional period: on one hand, countless embraces, tears of joy and relief for those who returned alive; on the other, funerals, grief and the deep fear among families of being left behind and forgotten.

With Goldin’s burial in Israel earlier this week, four dead hostages remain in the Gaza Strip: Second Sergeant Ran Gvily, Manny Goddard, Dror Or, and Thai citizen Sontisek Rintalk.

2 View gallery The four remaining hostages held in Gaza ( Photos: Police spokeswoman, courtesy of the family, Blue Ribbons )

The families share a single hope: that the State and the public will continue to stand with them and will not allow the issue to fade from public discourse or the political agenda. “Until it’s not over, it’s not over,” said Elad Or, brother of Dror.

Bar Goddard, daughter of Manny, said this week, “It feels like a storm of emotions. On one hand, every person who returns is a piece of our heart that comes back. I cannot describe how each returned hostage brings air back into our lungs.”

Shira Gvily, sister of Ran, described a draining emotional reality. “This is the most absurd and predictable situation. I knew we would be among the last, but I did not know how much. It’s the fear of being left behind that is always there. I have run out of words. We live without energy. Inside, I felt he would be one of the last, because so little is known about him.”