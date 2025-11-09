Hamas says it will return body of Hadar Goldin at 2 p.m.

Israel is preparing for the return of a slain hostage held by Hamas, possibly within the coming hours, officials said Sunday. Indications point to preparations for the release of one hostage’s body. Hamas shortly afterward claimed it is going to be the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin.
Earlier, Israeli officials expressed anger that, despite Hamas announcing on Saturday it had “located” the body of Goldin, no slain hostage was returned over the past day. Goldin was killed during fighting in Gaza in 2014, and his body has been held by Hamas since then.
A senior Israeli official said the government “views with utmost severity the violation caused by the delay in returning Goldin’s body, even though Hamas claims he is in its possession.” The official added that “Israel demands his immediate return.”
In a statement issued Sunday morning, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, responded to criticism over the delay, saying that “retrieving the remaining bodies requires additional teams and technical equipment.”
The group also addressed the situation of its gunmen trapped in underground tunnels in Rafah, saying: “The occupation bears full responsibility for the clashes with our people in Rafah, who are defending themselves in an area under its control. It must understand that the principle of surrender does not exist in the vocabulary of the Al-Qassam Brigades. We demand that the mediators find a solution that will ensure the continuation of the cease-fire.”