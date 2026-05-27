Police: northern Israel man fires gun at brother, kills daughter, 9, instead

A 9-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head Wednesday in the Arab town of Arara in northern Israel, and police suspect her father fired the shot while aiming at one of his brothers during a family dispute.

The girl, identified as Lila Jahjaha, was brought by private car to meet Magen David Adom emergency crews at Karkur Junction. Paramedics performed CPR and evacuated her in critical condition to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, where doctors pronounced her dead.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Police arrested the father and another person on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. The gun used in the shooting has not been found.

Menashe District police commander Roni Fares said the incident began as an argument between children during a family meal and escalated into violence among adults.

3 View gallery Scene of the shooting ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

“According to suspicion, the girl was hit by gunfire from her father, who opened fire toward his brothers inside the home,” Fares said at the scene.

Fares said investigators believe relatives cleaned up the scene before police arrived, obstructing the investigation.

A police official said large police forces were called to Arara, a town in the Wadi Ara region, and began collecting evidence.

Magen David Adom paramedic Hava Superfin and medic Yarin Harbi said the girl was unconscious when they reached her and was suffering from a penetrating wound.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

“We performed resuscitation efforts, including stopping the bleeding, chest compressions and ventilation, and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition,” they said.

The Abraham Initiatives, an organization that promotes equality between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, said the killing reflected the severity of violent crime in Arab communities.

The shooting came a day after 58-year-old dentist Yahya Kassoum was shot dead in I’billin in northern Israel. His brother was seriously wounded, a 10-year-old boy was moderately wounded and another person was lightly wounded. Police said that shooting was tied to a dispute between two families.