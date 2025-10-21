Iraqi diplomat accused of stealing towels in Jordanian hotel sparks public outcry

Iraq has been gripped in recent days by an unusual scandal that has sparked heated debate online: Zainab Akhla al-Saadi, an adviser at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, has been accused of stealing towels and other items from the Fairmont Hotel in Amman, the Jordanian capital.

The hotel management filed a complaint with Iraq’s embassy in Amman, prompting Ambassador Omar al-Barzanji to send a formal letter to the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad on Oct. 5, detailing the allegations. The letter was later leaked online and published by Iraqi media, setting off a public firestorm over the diplomat’s conduct and the ministry’s response.

2 View gallery Zainab Akhla al-Saadi

According to the hotel’s complaint, as al-Saadi was checking out, her bags set off the security scanner. When staff asked to inspect them, she allegedly refused, claiming diplomatic immunity, and caused a scene. To avoid a diplomatic incident, hotel staff allowed her to leave. The hotel said she had taken towels and several other items.

Al-Saadi has denied the accusations and called for the immediate intervention of the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. According to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that it was taking action over the leak of official documents from its mission in Jordan. It said a special committee had been formed to verify the incident and “handle the matter professionally and transparently, in accordance with the law and in a way that preserves the ministry’s reputation.”

2 View gallery Fairmont Hotel in Amman ( Photo: Mosab Bilto/ Shutterstock )

The investigation’s findings are expected to be released once the review is complete, along with any legal measures deemed necessary. Al Arabiya also reported that the al-Suwaid tribe, to which al-Saadi belongs, held a meeting to express support for her. During the gathering, she said, “The Foreign Ministry has formed a committee to investigate the case,” and called on the committee “to visit Amman for a detailed inquiry.” Tribal elder Mohammed Blasem defended her, saying she represents not only the tribe but Iraq as a whole.