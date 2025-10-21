Iraqi diplomat accused of stealing towels in Jordanian hotel sparks public outcry

Iraq has been gripped in recent days by an unusual scandal that has sparked heated debate online: Zainab Akhla al-Saadi, an adviser at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, has been accused of stealing towels and other items from the Fairmont Hotel in Amman, the Jordanian capital.
The hotel management filed a complaint with Iraq’s embassy in Amman, prompting Ambassador Omar al-Barzanji to send a formal letter to the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad on Oct. 5, detailing the allegations. The letter was later leaked online and published by Iraqi media, setting off a public firestorm over the diplomat’s conduct and the ministry’s response.
According to the hotel’s complaint, as al-Saadi was checking out, her bags set off the security scanner. When staff asked to inspect them, she allegedly refused, claiming diplomatic immunity, and caused a scene. To avoid a diplomatic incident, hotel staff allowed her to leave. The hotel said she had taken towels and several other items.
Al-Saadi has denied the accusations and called for the immediate intervention of the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. According to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that it was taking action over the leak of official documents from its mission in Jordan. It said a special committee had been formed to verify the incident and “handle the matter professionally and transparently, in accordance with the law and in a way that preserves the ministry’s reputation.”
The investigation’s findings are expected to be released once the review is complete, along with any legal measures deemed necessary. Al Arabiya also reported that the al-Suwaid tribe, to which al-Saadi belongs, held a meeting to express support for her. During the gathering, she said, “The Foreign Ministry has formed a committee to investigate the case,” and called on the committee “to visit Amman for a detailed inquiry.” Tribal elder Mohammed Blasem defended her, saying she represents not only the tribe but Iraq as a whole.
The case has divided Iraqis on social media, with some criticizing her behavior and others defending her innocence. “If you are diplomats facing a crisis, remember you can rally your tribe against the Foreign Ministry,” one commenter wrote mockingly. Another post read, “Stealing towels isn’t just a joke. It’s a scandal that affects the dignity of Iraqi diplomacy. When a country’s representative abroad becomes a liability to its reputation, it’s time to review how our diplomats are chosen—before we lose what little global respect we have left.”