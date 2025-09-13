An inside into Elizabeth’s last hours as a hostage – rescue efforts and why she was released

Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov returned to Israel on Wednesday after nearly two and a half years in captivity in Iraq, with much mystery still surrounding the circumstances of her release – as well as what was given in exchange. An article published yesterday (Friday) in the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat revealed further details about the conditions of her release and her final days in the hands of the pro-Iranian militia Kataib Hezbollah (“Hezbollah Brigades” in Iraq).

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, in the first week of September the “Hezbollah Brigades” (Kataib Hezbollah) in Iraq reached an understanding that they had to release Tsurkov, even if it meant a deal that would be seen as a loss from their perspective. Sources told the newspaper that Iraq launched a “security campaign” against the kidnappers, alongside messages from the United States regarding the “consequences of continuing the abduction” — leading the militia to feel it had exhausted its options for holding Tsurkov any longer, and thus decided to hand her over. The sources added that the arrangements for her release were complex, involving communications between security officials and militia representatives, as well as her transfer between two locations.





3 View gallery Elizabeth Tsurkov and Gal Hirsch





Armed militia sources told the newspaper that the “Hezbollah Brigades” (Kataib Hezbollah) were forced to hand her over after negotiations and a “political siege” that escalated since August, due to pressure from both the Iraqi government and the United States. A source within Kataib Hezbollah told the paper that the militia made a “concession for the sake of public security,” in order to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government and instead to support it. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told the paper that her release came after cooperation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

In the first hours following her release and transfer to the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, sources close to Kataib Hezbollah circulated rumors that the deal included a commitment to a full American withdrawal from the country, in order to spare Iraq from entering a new conflict. On Thursday, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tsurkov was freed in exchange for two members of the “Resistance,” one from Iraq and one from Lebanon — one of them being the Lebanese national Imad Amahz, who was captured by Israel in a daring Shayetet 13 operation in northern Lebanon last year.

However, political sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that Lebanon had received no notice of any of its citizens returning, and a commander of an Iraqi militia told the paper that Tsurkov was handed over without any exchange. A politician active in the “Coordination Framework” — the coalition that leads Iraq’s government and includes groups from the Resistance axis — said that Tsurkov’s release signaled “the beginning of an unprecedented split” within a coalition of militias that had previously acted together under the guidance of the Revolutionary Guards.





“It took her time to believe she was no longer in the kidnappers’ hands.”

Tsurkov, 38, was abducted in Baghdad on March 26, 2023, during a visit for her academic research. She also holds Russian citizenship, and before her abduction had been living in the United States while pursuing her PhD at Princeton University. Her visit to Iraq was not her first, and she apparently entered the country using her Russian passport.

3 View gallery Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani ( Photo: Reuters )

The Saudi newspaper noted that there are conflicting reports regarding Tsurkov’s final hours in Baghdad, but according to sources she was left alone in a rented house for four hours before the government force tasked with transferring her to the U.S. Embassy arrived. According to the sources, on the day of her release the kidnappers moved her to a house in the al-Jadriya neighborhood in central Baghdad, near a new building of the Central Bank of Iraq. The report added that the neighborhood, located by the Tigris River, is home to luxury villas and commercial complexes, and is the preferred residence of many leaders of Shiite parties and militias.

According to the sources, the house in question belonged to a former politician, who rented it to the leader of an armed militia for “special missions and meetings with officials.” The newspaper reported that the gunmen left the house, abandoned Tsurkov inside, and then informed security officials of her location. She was later found alone in the house.

The Saudi newspaper reported that during her captivity, Tsurkov was moved between different locations, and that U.S. forces identified her whereabouts twice but were unable to reach her. A senior government official also noted that “security operations were carried out at different intervals during her abduction, based on intelligence information, in attempts to free her, but none succeeded.” The report also mentioned a surgery she had undergone before arriving in Iraq and the deterioration of her health in captivity. Tsurkov is limping, has difficulty sitting, and suffers from severe back pain.





3 View gallery President Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )





According to Asharq Al-Awsat, on Tuesday evening government security officials, together with senior figures from the Prime Minister’s Office, arrived to receive her. She was exhausted as she listened to one official explain the protocol for her transfer. “You are free now, you can trust the people in this room. We will move you to a suite in a hotel near the Green Zone,” he told her. Sources said that Tsurkov only responded to the government team after receiving assurances from English speakers, as at first she believed she was still in the hands of her captors.

According to Iraqi sources, the authorities verified Tsurkov’s identity using her official documents and conducted a medical examination to assess her health. A senior official said: “The Iraqi government asked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to carry out an additional examination upon receiving her.” While staying at the hotel, Tsurkov refused to meet with Iraqi officials who wanted to speak with her and present her with gifts. “At that moment, the U.S. Embassy hesitated to take custody of Tsurkov, due to the need to coordinate with the American administration in Washington,” the report noted.

The report also said that U.S. President Donald Trump surprised Iraq when he announced her release on his social media platform, Truth Social. A senior official close to Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani said that the latter “resented the American haste, but ultimately preferred to let Trump reap the political benefits.”

In addition, it was reported that the prevailing view is that the Iraqi government and Shiite parties are seeking to secure a communication channel with the U.S. administration, as suspicions grow about Washington’s intention to withdraw from Iraq and leave it vulnerable to sanctions. A senior official said that Tsurkov’s release operation “demonstrates Iraq’s commitment to international cooperation, even on the most complex and sensitive issues.”